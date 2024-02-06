Police: Driver fled from traffic stop, went wrong way on I-55

Cape Girardeau police said they arrested a man Saturday, four days after he drove away from a traffic stop and into oncoming traffic on Interstate 55.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged John James Clary, 34, of Cape Girardeau with felony resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

Officer Brian Eggers checked on Clary’s license plate on a Chevrolet Impala on Jan. 24 and found he had an active arrest warrant for non-support, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Eggers.

Eggers pulled Clary over about 6 p.m. at a Mobil station at Sprigg Street and Highway 74, Eggers wrote.

Eggers asked Clary to turn off his vehicle twice before Clary said, “See ya” and sped away, driving over the south curb of the parking lot, according to the statement.