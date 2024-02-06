All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 31, 2017

Police: Driver fled from traffic stop, went wrong way on I-55

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man Saturday four days after he drove away from a traffic stop and into oncoming traffic on Interstate 55, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged John James Clary, 34, of Cape Girardeau with felony resisting arrest...

Ben Kleine

Cape Girardeau police said they arrested a man Saturday, four days after he drove away from a traffic stop and into oncoming traffic on Interstate 55.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged John James Clary, 34, of Cape Girardeau with felony resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

Officer Brian Eggers checked on Clary’s license plate on a Chevrolet Impala on Jan. 24 and found he had an active arrest warrant for non-support, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Eggers.

Eggers pulled Clary over about 6 p.m. at a Mobil station at Sprigg Street and Highway 74, Eggers wrote.

Eggers asked Clary to turn off his vehicle twice before Clary said, “See ya” and sped away, driving over the south curb of the parking lot, according to the statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two officers joined the pursuit on Highway 74, Eggers wrote. Officers terminated the chase when Clary drove north into southbound traffic on I-55, according to the statement.

Clary drove 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and ran two red lights over three miles, Eggers wrote.

Officers saved a video of the pursuit and entered it as evidence, according to the statement.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: 612 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy