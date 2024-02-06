All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 14, 2017

Police: Cape man put woman in chokehold, left bruises

A Cape Girardeau man faces assault charges after putting a woman in a chokehold hard enough to bruise her throat, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Christopher W. Ford, 33, with second-degree domestic assault...

Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau man faces assault charges after putting a woman in a chokehold hard enough to bruise her throat, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Christopher W. Ford, 33, with second-degree domestic assault.

Police went to Ford’s residence in the 1800 block of Dumais Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to reports of domestic assault, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer David Weidenbenner.

Ford told officers he and the victim had been in a verbal altercation that had escalated into physical violence, according to the statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The victim told officers Ford assaulted her when she tried to keep him from entering the residence, Weidenbenner wrote.

She said Ford put her in a chokehold, and officers saw bruising around her throat and on her right bicep, as well as a small cut on her arm, according to the statement.

Ford, who was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault in 2012, was issued a $4,000 cash bond with the condition he have no contact with the victim.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy