Police: Cape man put woman in chokehold, left bruises

A Cape Girardeau man faces assault charges after putting a woman in a chokehold hard enough to bruise her throat, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Christopher W. Ford, 33, with second-degree domestic assault.

Police went to Ford’s residence in the 1800 block of Dumais Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to reports of domestic assault, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer David Weidenbenner.

Ford told officers he and the victim had been in a verbal altercation that had escalated into physical violence, according to the statement.