Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in Missouri

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) -- The victim of a fatal shooting on an Amtrak train Friday night has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, police said.
Police were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station in Independence where they found that Richie T. Aaron Jr. had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee's Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee's Summit Police Department.
Police are looking for the suspect, who was also riding the train and fled when the train was in Lee's Summit, he said.
Dupue said Saturday that police are still working to build a timeline of what led up to the shooting.
There were not "a large number of passengers" in the train car at the time, and the people on it "did not immediately recognize that a person had been shot," Depue said.
The Kansas City Star reports the train traveled north to Independence where life-saving efforts were attempted before Aaron was pronounced dead at the scene.
