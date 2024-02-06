Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in Missouri

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) -- The victim of a fatal shooting on an Amtrak train Friday night has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, police said.

Police were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station in Independence where they found that Richie T. Aaron Jr. had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee's Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee's Summit Police Department.

Police are looking for the suspect, who was also riding the train and fled when the train was in Lee's Summit, he said.