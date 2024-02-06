Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics slated Feb. 2

This story has been edited to correct that this is the 13th annual Polar Plunge.
Everything is coming together for this year's 13th annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 2 to benefit Special Olympics, according to Special Olympics Missouri development director Penny Williams.
The theme for this year's event is "The Greatest Plunge On Earth," Williams said, and all proceeds will benefit the more than 1,100 Special Olympics athletes.
"I think that we will anticipate a lot of clowns and a fun environment," she said of this year's circus theme.
As in years past, individuals and teams, who will be judged on style and technique, will take turns diving into the waters of Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County.
All proceeds from donations and team registration go to support local athletes, Williams said, adding the organization is responsible for 14 counties in Southeast Missouri.
"This is our biggest fundraiser," she said.
Special Olympics has a sports season, similar to high school athletics, she explained, which this event directly supports.
"Right now, we're in basketball season," Williams said. "It pays for things like their uniforms, travel costs, lodging that they may need, Special Olympics provides that."
As of Thursday afternoon, 122 individuals -- including 10 teams -- have preregistered for the plunge, Williams and intern for the Special Olympics Southeast district Sarah Wichern confirmed.
The fundraising goal for this year's event is $40,000, same as last year.
Williams first began volunteering with the organization when she was in college, she said, strongly believing everyone deserves to compete.
"Special Olympics provides that socialization forum. ... This program provides it for those with mental and physical disabilities," Williams said.
Williams said one of the teams part of the plunge this year is the "Copcicles," made up of Cape Police Department officers.
"So I can only imagine what they are going to come dressed like," she said. "Some people stay in the theme with whatever we offer. And then some people come up with their own themes."
Williams said the teams are eligible to win awards -- either a gold, silver or bronze plunger -- during the competition.
"I've always observed that it's a cause that spreads throughout the community," Wichern added. "So many people know athletes or know people with intellectual disabilities, so it's really something to benefit your neighbor."
More information about the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge can be found online at give.somo.org.
