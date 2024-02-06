Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics slated Feb. 2

This story has been edited to correct that this is the 13th annual Polar Plunge.

Everything is coming together for this year's 13th annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 2 to benefit Special Olympics, according to Special Olympics Missouri development director Penny Williams.

The theme for this year's event is "The Greatest Plunge On Earth," Williams said, and all proceeds will benefit the more than 1,100 Special Olympics athletes.

"I think that we will anticipate a lot of clowns and a fun environment," she said of this year's circus theme.

As in years past, individuals and teams, who will be judged on style and technique, will take turns diving into the waters of Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County.

All proceeds from donations and team registration go to support local athletes, Williams said, adding the organization is responsible for 14 counties in Southeast Missouri.

"This is our biggest fundraiser," she said.

Special Olympics has a sports season, similar to high school athletics, she explained, which this event directly supports.

"Right now, we're in basketball season," Williams said. "It pays for things like their uniforms, travel costs, lodging that they may need, Special Olympics provides that."

As of Thursday afternoon, 122 individuals -- including 10 teams -- have preregistered for the plunge, Williams and intern for the Special Olympics Southeast district Sarah Wichern confirmed.