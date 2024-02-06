Plans moving forward for 2021 Jackson Homecomers

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Homecomers will return to uptown Jackson in July.

That according to Larry Koehler of Jackson’s American Legion Post 158, the event’s sponsoring organization, who spoke the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s study session Monday night.

“It’s time to be proactive and have Homecomers if everything’s going to be ‘normal’ this year,” Koehler said. The festival — which will feature carnival rides, food tents, beer gardens and daily entertainment, is scheduled for July 27 to 31 along several blocks of High, Court, Barton and West Main streets.

“Our feeling is that people are going to be hungry to get out and do something,” Koehler said as he spoke on behalf of the American Legion’s special event permit application for Jackson’s 113th Homecomers celebration.

The American Legion has been the event’s presenting sponsor since the late 1930s and is the organization’s biggest fundraiser. Last year’s Homecomers, scheduled for late July, was canceled because of social distancing guidelines and health concerns discouraging, and in many cases prohibiting, large gatherings.

Koehler said it’s still possible the event could be canceled if the number of coronavirus cases were to significantly increase in the coming months, but for now, he said it appears the worst of the pandemic could be over by July.

Jackson utility costs

In addition to the Homecomers presentation, the aldermen heard from representatives of MPUA, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, who discussed the impact of last month’s polar vortex that swept through the Midwest. MPUA represents approximately 35 municipal utilities in Missouri, including Jackson’s electric utility service.

Ewell Lawson, MPUA’s chief operating officer, said the mid-February snowstorm shut down power production in multiple states and boosted energy costs as utility companies tried to keep up with demand.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Lawson said. “I would say this was like a 500-year flood scenario.”

The storm resulted in an additional $1.5 million expense to Jackson to help cover the increased cost of power during the storm.