Planning panel accepts 'Vision 2040' report

Cape Girardeau’s “Vision 2040” planning document took another step toward adoption Wednesday night when the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to accept the 160-page report and forward it to the City Council for further consideration.

The zoning panel’s vote followed a public hearing on the report, which culminated three years of study, multiple public meetings and input from hundreds of local residents about how they would like to see Cape Girardeau grow over between now and 2040.

“I think we have something that’s going to serve us very well for many years,” said Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin, who worked closely with the consulting firm of Teska Associates Inc. of Plainfield, Illinois, to draft the report.

The report, he said, builds on previous planning documents and will be used as a tool as the city develops its strategic plans.

Teska vice president Mike Hoffman said by and large, Cape Girardeau is in a good position.

“Cape Girardeau is prosperous, but we want to be sure you continue to be,” Hoffman said.

The report examines several “qualify of life” categories, including Cape Girardeau’s economic prosperity, social and cultural vibrancy, housing, infrastructure, transportation and land use and suggests both short- and long-term goals in each area.