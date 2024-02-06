Planning a home project? Check permit requirements

Most home improvement projects require time, energy, money and materials. The City of Jackson reminds residents a building permit may also be necessary.

"There are always projects every summer that pop up that require building permits," said Janet Sanders, the city's manager of building and planning.

"In addition to new buildings and interior and exterior construction, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical projects, (and) many weekend and DIY projects also require building permits," she said.

There are also zoning codes and setbacks in Jackson restricting where structures, such as carports and storage sheds, may be placed on residential property.