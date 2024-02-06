All sections
NewsJune 29, 2021

Planning a home project? Check permit requirements

Most home improvement projects require time, energy, money and materials. The City of Jackson reminds residents a building permit may also be necessary. "There are always projects every summer that pop up that require building permits," said Janet Sanders, the city's manager of building and planning...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Most home improvement projects require time, energy, money and materials. The City of Jackson reminds residents a building permit may also be necessary.

"There are always projects every summer that pop up that require building permits," said Janet Sanders, the city's manager of building and planning.

"In addition to new buildings and interior and exterior construction, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical projects, (and) many weekend and DIY projects also require building permits," she said.

There are also zoning codes and setbacks in Jackson restricting where structures, such as carports and storage sheds, may be placed on residential property.

Some examples of popular summer projects requiring building permits in Jackson are interior and exterior remodeling, including basement finishing, but excluding roof work that does not involve framing or window replacement requiring wider openings; storage sheds, including prefabricated and portable storage units; gazebos, greenhouses, pergolas and similar structures; fences, including replacement of existing fencing; and prefabricated carports and patio covers.

Swimming pools, including above-ground pools with a water depth of more than 24 inches, also require building permits and must comply with fence or barrier requirements. However, inflatable or other temporary pools, which are removed at the end of each summer, do not require permits.

Sanders said building permit applications typically take about a week to process and filing fees are as low as $20.

Permit applications are available online at www.jacksonmo.org and are also available in the Building and Planning Department at Jackson City Hall. More information is available by calling (573) 243-2300.

