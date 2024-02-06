Pickleball growing in popularity in Cape Girardeau

"Pickleball has been around a while, but in the last couple years it has really taken off like gangbusters," said Brock Davis, Parks divisional manager for City of Cape Girardeau.

One way this has manifested itself is owners of tennis courts converting them to pickleball courts, which Cape Girardeau has done at Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive, off East Rodney Drive.

"It's been several years since we've renovated [the courts], and they were getting in pretty rough shape. So, for the tennis and pickleball crowd, they're glad to see it, it's a big thing for them," Davis said.

Pickleball combines aspects of several sports. The court is similar in size to a badminton court, but instead of a raised net, the net separating the players is like a tennis net. Players use paddles, similar to but larger than ping pong paddles, and the perforated ball does not travel as fast as a tennis ball.

Davis explained there were originally four tennis courts, any of which had to be laboriously temporarily converted for pickleball players. He described converting the courts back and forth as "not ideal."