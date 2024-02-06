Phase 2 of virus vaccine plan begins Monday

As the State of Missouri opens Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, local vaccinators are updating their vaccine clinic protocols.

Saint Francis Medical Center will begin accepting walk-ins at its clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont, Missouri, this week.

The Cape Girardeau clinic is set for Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital, Entrance 2. The Piedmont clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Piedmont Physician Associates. Saint Francis will accept appointments for the clinic as well. To schedule an appointment, call (573) 381-5958.

SoutheastHEALTH has discontinued its vaccine waiting list.

"Moving forward, individuals will no longer be notified by email about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics," a release stated.

The release said the health care organization will post clinic dates and registration links on its website, www.SEhealth.org, and on its Facebook page.

Southeast is having a first-dose clinic Tuesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau and April 9 at Jackson Civic Center.