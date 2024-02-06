Phase 2 of virus vaccine plan begins Monday

As the State of Missouri opens Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, local vaccinators are updating their vaccine clinic protocols.
Saint Francis Medical Center will begin accepting walk-ins at its clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont, Missouri, this week.
The Cape Girardeau clinic is set for Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital, Entrance 2. The Piedmont clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Piedmont Physician Associates. Saint Francis will accept appointments for the clinic as well. To schedule an appointment, call (573) 381-5958.
SoutheastHEALTH has discontinued its vaccine waiting list.
"Moving forward, individuals will no longer be notified by email about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics," a release stated.
The release said the health care organization will post clinic dates and registration links on its website, www.SEhealth.org, and on its Facebook page.
Southeast is having a first-dose clinic Tuesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau and April 9 at Jackson Civic Center.
Phase 2 of the state's three-phase plan targets those whose work can aid in economic recovery and those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Included in the group are employees of economic sectors such as chemicals, construction, commercial facilities, critical manufacturing, defense industrial base, financial services, food/agriculture, government, libraries and higher education. Among those disproportionately affected by the pandemic are the homeless and populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting the virus.
Phase 3 of the plan includes all other Missourians, and Gov. Mike Parson has announced the state will transition to Phase 3 on April 9.
Area health officials have continued to urge residents to get the vaccination.
"We understand that some people may be hesitant about a new vaccine. We recommend everyone do their research using credible sources and speak to their medical provider to make the best choice for themselves and their families," Maria Davis, health educator at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said Thursday. "Tens of thousands of Cape County residents have chosen to be vaccinated, and we encourage them to talk to their friends and family about the vaccine. ... For us to defeat COVID-19, we need the majority of our residents to be vaccinated."
According to health center officials, Saint Francis and Southeast hospitals each reported one patient in their COVID-19 units as of Friday. Officials reported the county's 14-day testing positivity rate was 5.1%, a number that has steadily fallen in recent weeks. Thirty-eight new virus cases have been identified in the past 14-days, an average of fewer than three per day.
