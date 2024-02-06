Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast Missouri

Signatures for the petition have already begun being collected in the region, and volunteers have been attending training sessions to learn how to effectively circulate the petition. To get the amendment on the ballot in November, 172,000 valid signatures must be gathered and submitted by May 5.

"The goal is to have at least double that," Leighton said. "The system is designed so that those signatures must come from at least six of the eight districts and, to qualify, you have to have 8% of the vote from that district. It's going to vary, but it's roughly 25 to 27,000 signatures out of a minimum of six districts."

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom is a coalition of organizations and citizens from across the state who are working to "establish the right for all Missourians to make decisions about our own reproductive health care," which includes abortion, birth control and miscarriage care. According to Leighton, the Missouri Democratic Party endorsed the campaign, but several people are circulating the petition around the state who are not affiliated with the party.

"There are individuals around the state who have gone to training events and attended online events, as I did, who are being trained by others. It's a 'train the trainers' kind of situation," Leighton said. "There are people out there already circulating that are not necessarily associated or affiliated with the Democratic Party or the local county Democrats. The first person from our group was trained a couple of weeks ago and attended our meeting on February 27. It was a Tuesday evening and a bunch of signatures were gathered there. We also did a training session at our regular monthly meeting at the same time and, subsequently, others have taken the online training which is happening a couple of times a week."

Registered Missouri voters can sign the petition during the Democratic presidential primary Saturday, March 23, at their polling location. Leighton said there are upcoming signing events for voters interested in adding their names to the document, although no specific dates have been announced.

"We will have circulators who will be out at public events and going door to door," Leighton said. "When I say public events, it could be anything. In this town, we are very fortunate to have a community that is very active and has many types of festivals, fairs and entertainment events. We have a very busy downtown and other retail places and, of course, we have public sidewalks and parks. I'm not going to say you'll see an army on the streets, but don't be surprised when you see someone turn up at one of these places looking for signatures."

For more information about the petition, visit www.moconstitutionalfreedom.org.