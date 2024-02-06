All sections
NewsApril 17, 2021
Person pulled from submerged vehicle
A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in Little Ponderosa Lake near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. At approximately 1:40 p.m., Cape Girardeau Fire and Police departments responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake.
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive.

According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

“Our PD got here first and found the vehicle totally submerged,” Morris said. “We did pull one victim out, and they are being transported to Saint Francis. At this point I don’t know the status.”

Cape Girardeau first responders are seen at Little Ponderosa Lake on Friday. Emergency personnel pulled a person from a submerged vehicle shortly before 2 p.m.
Cape Girardeau first responders are seen at Little Ponderosa Lake on Friday. Emergency personnel pulled a person from a submerged vehicle shortly before 2 p.m.

The water depth where the car sank was approximately 8 to 10 feet, according to Morris. The vehicle was pulled from the pond and towed from the scene.

Cape Girardeau Private Ambulance and the Jackson Fire Department provided mutual aid.

