Person pulled from submerged vehicle

A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive.

According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

“Our PD got here first and found the vehicle totally submerged,” Morris said. “We did pull one victim out, and they are being transported to Saint Francis. At this point I don’t know the status.”