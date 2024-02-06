Perryville's Rep. Francis asks governor for special session

State Rep. Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville, Missouri, has joined three of his colleagues in sending a letter Wednesday to Gov. Mike Parson decrying what the quartet of GOP lawmakers called "trivial tactics" at the end of the General Assembly's legislative session May 14 and calling on the governor to call both houses back to Jefferson City because of unresolved agricultural issues.

The letter did not elaborate on what the "trivial tactics" were but said they "overshadowed" the importance of bills related to agriculture, which the four men called "the number one industry in Missouri."

Francis, a farmer and retired teacher, is vice chairman of the House Agriculture Policy Committee, and has represented Perryville in the Missouri House since his 2016 election.

Two other lawmakers from Southeast Missouri also were signatories to the missive to Parson: Rep. Don Rone (R-149) of Portageville and Sen. Jason Bean (R-25) of Holcomb.