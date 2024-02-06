All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 3, 2021

Perryville's Rep. Francis asks governor for special session

State Rep. Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville, Missouri, has joined three of his colleagues in sending a letter Wednesday to Gov. Mike Parson decrying what the quartet of GOP lawmakers called "trivial tactics" at the end of the General Assembly's legislative session May 14 and calling on the governor to call both houses back to Jefferson City because of unresolved agricultural issues...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rick Francis
Rick Francis

State Rep. Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville, Missouri, has joined three of his colleagues in sending a letter Wednesday to Gov. Mike Parson decrying what the quartet of GOP lawmakers called "trivial tactics" at the end of the General Assembly's legislative session May 14 and calling on the governor to call both houses back to Jefferson City because of unresolved agricultural issues.

The letter did not elaborate on what the "trivial tactics" were but said they "overshadowed" the importance of bills related to agriculture, which the four men called "the number one industry in Missouri."

Francis, a farmer and retired teacher, is vice chairman of the House Agriculture Policy Committee, and has represented Perryville in the Missouri House since his 2016 election.

Two other lawmakers from Southeast Missouri also were signatories to the missive to Parson: Rep. Don Rone (R-149) of Portageville and Sen. Jason Bean (R-25) of Holcomb.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A fourth signer of the letter, Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-6), is from Missouri's capital city.

In a communication sent on Rone's letterhead, the lawmakers pointed to House Bill 527, which stalled in the Senate, seeking to require companies wishing to establish merchant lines to provide proof of support from each county commission that potentially would be impacted when applying for approval from the state's Public Service Commission (PSC).

"This is an issue of great concern to agriculturalists and all Missouri landowners and we have a duty to provide them with certainty moving forward," the letter stated.

Bean, Bernskoetter, Francis and Rone also called Parson's attention to Senate Bill 37, which also did not make it to the legislative finish line, dealing with regulation changes to anhydrous ammonia.

"This is a critical update to our current laws that will keep Missouri in line with federal standards and prevent possible intervention from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)," the lawmakers said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy