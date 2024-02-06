Perryville to hold eclipse event for visually impaired

A variety of Perryville organizations will team up to hold the Hear the Eclipse event for visually impaired individuals from to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Perryville Fire Station No. 2.

The organizations hosting the event include Perryville Fire Department, Perry County Heritage Tourism, Perry County Eclipse Task Force, Perry County School District No. 32 and Warren Audio and Visual. According to a Perry County School District news release, the event is also in partnership with Harvard University with the LightSound device developed by the university.

Perry County Heritage Tourism executive director Trish Erzfeld said in the news release the device allows people who deal with blindness and low vision "to 'hear' the eclipse through speakers".

"Researchers at Harvard developed a solar sonification prototype for the 2017 North American solar eclipse," Erzfeld stated.