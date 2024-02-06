Perryville teen and horse reach finish line of mustang competition

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — On their 99th day together, Kylee Lukefahr, 15, and her mustang, Jade, set out to do their final entry for the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition — their freestyle routine.

"I can't believe she was wild," Lukefahr's grandmother Julie Budwine said after watching the routine from the sidelines.

Jade is a 2-year-old mustang selected by Lukefahr for the competition. Jade had little exposure to humans and was not trained since she used to live in the wilderness of Antelope Valley, Nevada.

According to the website of Mustang Heritage Foundation, which created and holds the competition, "the purpose of the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition is to showcase the beauty, versatility, and trainability of American mustangs."

Each contestant in the youth division creates his or her own freestyle routine showing off a horse's skills while also following certain rules. The routines tend to have a theme based on the song selection and costumes for the handler and horse. Lukefahr decided on a patriotic theme.

The duo showed off their skills by using red, white and blue props, and two American flags: one to wave and the other Lukefahr's grandfather's burial flag — the two kneeled in front of it to end their routine.

Kylee Lukefahr, 15, carries a saddle blanket and saddle out of the storage room at Evans Equestrians before recording a freestyle routine for the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition June 11 in Perryville. Sarah Yenesel

The overall theme was mostly inspired as a tribute to her late grandfather, John Logsdon, and all veterans, and the song "Mr. Red White and Blue" by Coffey Anderson. The song describes a man and the sacrifices he makes to serve his country.

"Mom showed me that song and I — something stuck with me with that song. And I just loved that song. And every time it played, I had a feeling," Lukefahr said about why she chose it.

The entire competition was virtual, with all participants recording and submitting the required routines before they were put online during the competition dates. While they were allowed to record however many takes they needed, they could only submit one and it could not be edited.

Over three days earlier this month, the recorded videos for the 18 youth competitors were shown in the handling, trail and freestyle categories. On the third day, overall scores were tallied, which placed Lukefahr and Jade in 11th.

"I think that we scored pretty good for what we accomplished. And ... overall, I'm really proud of [Jade], and I will use it as a learning experience and I will work hard on my next one to see if I can get my scores higher. But overall, I think it's really good," Lukefahr said after the final scores for the competition were released Friday.