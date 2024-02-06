Perryville health system names new CEO

The Perry County Health System Board of Directors has named Chris Wibbenmeyer to be the system’s new chief executive officer.

Wibbenmeyer, who has been with Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) since 1996, served as interim CEO for nearly a year following the departure of Patrick Carron from the position last fall.

Wibbenmeyer was one of 43 candidates considered for the CEO role, according to a news release from the hospital. His appointment became effective last week and was announced publicly in a news release Monday.

“We are happy and proud to be able to promote from within for this key leadership role,” said Dr. Keith Moeckel, president of the health system board.

Moeckel said Wibbenmeyer’s selection was “a testament to his strengths of operational excellence, results driven leadership, physician and staff respect and strong community relationships.”