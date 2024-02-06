Perryville health system names new CEO

The Perry County Health System Board of Directors has named Chris Wibbenmeyer to be the system’s new chief executive officer.
Wibbenmeyer, who has been with Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) since 1996, served as interim CEO for nearly a year following the departure of Patrick Carron from the position last fall.
Wibbenmeyer was one of 43 candidates considered for the CEO role, according to a news release from the hospital. His appointment became effective last week and was announced publicly in a news release Monday.
“We are happy and proud to be able to promote from within for this key leadership role,” said Dr. Keith Moeckel, president of the health system board.
Moeckel said Wibbenmeyer’s selection was “a testament to his strengths of operational excellence, results driven leadership, physician and staff respect and strong community relationships.”
Wibbenmeyer joined PCMH 25 years ago as a radiologic technologist after earning a degree in radiologic sciences at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was promoted to be the hospital’s director of radiology in 1998.
After earning a graduate degree in business administration in 2008 from Webster University in St. Louis and the following year became the hospital’s associate vice president of support services and human resources. As the vice president over human resources, Wibbenmeyer was responsible for rebuilding PCMH’s human resources department.
Wibbenmeyer was named PCMH’s vice president of operations and chief operating officer in 2016. He continued in that role until September 2020 when he became interim CEO following Carron’s departure from the hospital.
Carron was placed on administrative leave from his role at PCMH in September for what the hospital described as “a personnel matter.” An article published in the Perry County Republic-Monitor last fall referenced issues the board had with Carron and quoted an unnamed source with “direct knowledge” who said Carron was placed on administrative leave after he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and traveled out of town rather than quarantining himself.
Perry County Health System does business as Perry County Memorial Hospital and includes physician practices on the PCMH campus as well as several ancillary services.
