Perryville (Missouri) Girl Scouts Megan Buchheit and Kira Hagan found success with two projects earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, with Buchheit also earning a scholarship from her project.

The Scouts' projects focused on a specific issue and winning the awards could be considered as "proof" of making a "difference."

Buchheit's project was about the idea of making a difference in her middle school. She said the issue she chose revolved around "the mental and emotional well-being of students in middle school."

"I chose this because I believe that the pressure of being on social media and in school can be very overbearing because I have had some personal experience with this," Buchheit stated in a release. "Everyone can always use help and friends. I learned that I love to help people learn how to be self-sustaining, and that I love teaching people things and having a powerful voice."