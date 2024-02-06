Perry County man charged in child's alleged drug overdose

A Perry County, Missouri, man is facing two felony charges in an alleged drug overdose involving a 1-year-old.

A release from Prosecuting Attorney Kaitlin Pistorio said Dustin Diemert, no age given, arrived at Perry County Memorial Hospital with the child Monday. He told medical personnel he found a capsule in the unresponsive child's mouth.

Pistorio said medical personnel determined the child was suffering effects of an opioid overdose, and administered a drug to reverse those effects. The child was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, and en route was given another dose of the reversal drug. As of Wednesday, the child remained in the hospital.