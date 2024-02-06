All sections
NewsJanuary 13, 2022

Perry County man charged in child's alleged drug overdose

A Perry County, Missouri, man is facing two felony charges in an alleged drug overdose involving a 1-year-old. A release from Prosecuting Attorney Kaitlin Pistorio said Dustin Diemert, no age given, arrived at Perry County Memorial Hospital with the child Monday. He told medical personnel he found a capsule in the unresponsive child's mouth...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Perry County, Missouri, man is facing two felony charges in an alleged drug overdose involving a 1-year-old.

A release from Prosecuting Attorney Kaitlin Pistorio said Dustin Diemert, no age given, arrived at Perry County Memorial Hospital with the child Monday. He told medical personnel he found a capsule in the unresponsive child's mouth.

Pistorio said medical personnel determined the child was suffering effects of an opioid overdose, and administered a drug to reverse those effects. The child was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, and en route was given another dose of the reversal drug. As of Wednesday, the child remained in the hospital.

When interviewed by police, Diemert allegedly said the child had accessed fentanyl he had purchased Monday morning.

Pistorio charged Diemert with felony child endangerment and felony possession of a controlled substance. He could face up to 22 years in prison. Pistorio said further charges could come, depending on the child's health.

Diemert was being held in Perry County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash-only bond.

