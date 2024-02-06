Perry County family honors farmer through Adopt-a-County-Road Program

In memory of a Perryville, Missouri, farmer who died at the age of 48 in December, a new beautification program has hit the streets of the city.

The Lohmann family of Perry County has adopted Perry County Road 502 in honor of Todd Lohmann — making them the first family to participate in the Adopt-A-County-Road Program, according to a news release.

Lohmann’s wife, Cindy, said in the release it was the “perfect way to honor” her husband’s memory.

“Todd was a person who made sure to return everything he borrowed,” she said. “He always told us that whatever we did in life, our job was to leave things better than we found them.”