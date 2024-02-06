Perry County family honors farmer through Adopt-a-County-Road Program

In memory of a Perryville, Missouri, farmer who died at the age of 48 in December, a new beautification program has hit the streets of the city.
The Lohmann family of Perry County has adopted Perry County Road 502 in honor of Todd Lohmann — making them the first family to participate in the Adopt-A-County-Road Program, according to a news release.
Lohmann’s wife, Cindy, said in the release it was the “perfect way to honor” her husband’s memory.
“Todd was a person who made sure to return everything he borrowed,” she said. “He always told us that whatever we did in life, our job was to leave things better than we found them.”
The family held its first round of trash pickup along the road Oct. 27.
Several former classmates and close family friends also were inspired to participate in honoring Lohmann, the release stated. Lee and Pam Woods and Derek and Linda Chappius were in attendance the day the Perry County Commission signed the order into effect.
“We knew there wasn’t anything like this available in Perry County,” Woods said. “I went to Todd’s dad and said we should do something special in his memory.”
Todd Lohmann is survived by his wife and daughters, Grace, Lydia and Norah. Lohmann was the son of Roy and Virginia Lohmann.
Individuals interested in the Adopt-A-County-Road Program may register through the Perry County Road and Bridge Department by calling (573) 547-6269. Participants will be provided with safety information, instructions and trash bags.
