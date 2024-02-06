Perry County Commission appoints coroner interim sheriff

Perry County Coroner William "Bill" Bohnert has been appointed to serve as interim Perry County, Missouri, sheriff.

Jason Klaus

His appointment was effective midnight Saturday.

Bohnert gave Perry County detective Jason Klaus managerial authority over the department.

The appointment comes after Sheriff Gary Schaaf resigned the post at 11:59 p.m. Friday as a result of a settlement resulting from a lawsuit he had against the county for alleged wages he said he was owed. The suit — filed in December 2018 — was set for jury trial at the end of September, prior to the settlement.

County Commissioners Mike Sauer, Keith Hoehn and Jay Wengert met with Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz early last week to discuss how to proceed with handling the chief law enforcement post in the county.

"To ensure there are no lapses in leadership, we want to have an individual lined up to take over immediately following Gary's retirement," Sauer said in a news release earlier last week. "As a commission, we have decided the best course of action for the department is to select a person who currently serves in the sheriff's department in order to maintain a smooth- running operation until a more permanent appointment can be made."