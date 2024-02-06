Perry County business leaders want transparency in hospital action

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Several Perry County business leaders presented a letter Tuesday morning to county commissioners asking for "transparency" with regard to negotiations between Perry County Memorial Hospital and a potential partner, Mercy of St. Louis.

The letter -- signed by Eric Hasty, chief financial officer, Buchheit Enterprises; Thomas Welge, president, Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.; Frank Robinson, chief executive officer, Robinson Construction; and Robert Patrick, president, TG Missouri -- contends PCHM leaders recommended Jan. 26 to the hospital's board of directors the hospital enter into a partnership with Mercy. It was sent to county commissioners and the county clerk.

"This decision is being made by a small group of people in private meetings," the letter states. "This lack of transparency and secret maneuvering calls for your immediate attention as the PCMH private board has historically acted without transparency. The community's citizens have a right to information that directly affects their access to health care."

According to information from Perry County Economic Development Authority, TG Missouri is the county's largest employer (1,700), with Gilster-Mary Lee the county's second largest employer (1,200) and Robinson Construction third (450).

Perry County Memorial Hospital is the fourth-largest employer (400).

The business leaders stressed ongoing relationships with Southeast- HEALTH as the network provider at PCMH.

"A decision by PCMH to partner with any other health system besides SoutheastHEALTH would not only create an undesirable situation for our employees and their families, it would likely cause them to travel to seek medical services at facilities other than the local hospital," Robinson's comments in the letter contend. "It would also likely increase the cost of health care for all the residents of Perry County and could endanger the future of hospital services."

Patrick agrees in the letter.

Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction speaks Tuesday morning at a meeting in the construction company's Event Center in Perryville, Missouri. Robinson presented a letter signed by several local business leaders seeking "transparency" is negotiations Perry County Memorial Hospital officials are having with regard to a potential partnership with Mercy of St. Louis. Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissiourian.com

"We feel strongly that SoutheastHEALTH would be a great organization to carry the local health system forward, while providing access to specialty care and keeping our hospital in operation for the Perryville community and TG workforce," he states.