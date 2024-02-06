Perry Co. hospital finalizes Mercy deal

A little more than a year after officials proposed a merger with a larger organization, Perry County Memorial Hospital's board of trustees have approved a lease agreement with the Mercy system.

A release from the Perryville, Missouri, hospital said the vote occurred Thursday evening.

"This is an exciting time for Perry County to strengthen an already strong future of health care," said Chris Wibbenmeyer, CEO of Perry County Health System. "The benefits of partnering with Mercy will improve the health care delivery system in Perry County and expand the options for the community."