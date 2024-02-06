The Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau was at the forefront in manufacturing a new kind of toilet paper.

"For the first time in over 100 years, we're redefining (toilet paper) as people know it," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist at Procter & Gamble, told the Southeast Missourian.

The new "Smooth Tear" Charmin Ultra Soft design features wavy, scalloped edges. Weaver said this allows them to tear easier and without leaving fringes.

The new design was rolled onto the market nationwide the week of Oct. 1.

"This innovation took us well over five years to perfect," Weaver added. "We figured out the physics pretty quickly, it was really implementing it on our machines and our lines. Cape Girardeau is one of our paper plants, so we had to spend some time there getting these lines efficient to create the cuts and run at speeds."