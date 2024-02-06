Perfect dinner party with Questlove

NEW YORK -- If you're lucky enough to be invited to a dinner party hosted by Questlove, be aware that nothing has been left to chance.

The guest list has been carefully chosen, as have all the dishes. The music starts off with piano-heavy tunes and then builds as the evening goes on. The amount and quality of the booze is also carefully staged.

"I think now I have it down to a science. You have to start off mellow and go to your climax," said Questlove. "Usually my parties start at 7 o'clock. By 10 o'clock, it's at its height. And then when it's filtering out around 12:30, then usually the 10 of us left go out to get pizzas and burgers."

If you're one of the stragglers, there's a good chance you'll be hanging with a celebrity. Questlove attracts an eclectic fanbase, from musicians like Q-Tip and David Byrne, to foodies like Padma Lakshmi and Eric Ripert, to actresses like Gabrielle Union and Zooey Deschanel, and artists like Tom Sachs and Dustin Yellin.

Now the drummer of the hip-hop group The Roots, as well as a DJ, a producer, author and radio host is revealing some of his secrets in his new book, "Mixtape Potluck." It includes crowd-pleasing recipes from more than 50 friends and advice on how to organize the music, food and guests.

This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows Questlove posing for a portrait in New York to promote his cookbook "Mixtape Potluck." (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

"For me, the whole goal of 'Mixtape Potluck' is to serve as a guide to have better social functions. Oftentimes, I meet artists that are islands on their own and I tell them all the time, 'Find your flock, gather your flock,"' he said. "We live in such a singular society now that really doesn't encourage the idea of collaborating or even social gatherings anymore."