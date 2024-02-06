PD officials make case for pay increases

The Cape Girardeau City Council hosted a more than 90-minute study session focused on public safety Thursday, Feb. 9. At the session both Cape Girardeau Police Department chief Wes Blair and assistant chief Adam Glueck made the case before council members the need for salary increases across the board as pay staggers slightly behind regional partners.

The city is in the midst of its annual budget process with individual departments supposed to submit preliminary proposals earlier this month.

"We're the lowest paid police department in this area," Glueck said.

Both Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police Department raised starting officer pay 7 and 10%, respectively. CGPD officers make anywhere from $100 to almost $3,000 less per year than other local law enforcement officers within the county despite a pay raise last July.

"It shouldn't be that way. It should not," councilman Robbie Guard said. "We should be paying the most."

The department also has to compete with agencies in other state attempting to poach talent because of what Blair characterized as an "epidemic" of people not wanting to get into law enforcement for various reasons, including starting pay and national public sentiment.

Despite the challenges, CGPD has been replenish the officer ranks recently, going from short 20 officers at one point in 2022 to just 9. Blair said the force that the department has right now is "adequate" because of force multipliers like ShotSpotter -- which the chief said CGPD will look to expand again in the spring -- reducing the need for manpower.