PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconduct

The Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee.

The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of an employee at the high school related to a student, said superintendent Scott Dill. The investigation is still in its initial stages, Dill said.

"Upon receiving the reports of alleged misconduct, the individual was immediately placed on leave," Dill said in a news release. "The district will continue to work with [Poplar Bluff Police Department] to ensure that every aspect of the situation is carefully scrutinized.

"The safety and well-being of our students are of the utmost importance to the district."