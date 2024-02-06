PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconduct

The Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee.
The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of an employee at the high school related to a student, said superintendent Scott Dill. The investigation is still in its initial stages, Dill said.
"Upon receiving the reports of alleged misconduct, the individual was immediately placed on leave," Dill said in a news release. "The district will continue to work with [Poplar Bluff Police Department] to ensure that every aspect of the situation is carefully scrutinized.
"The safety and well-being of our students are of the utmost importance to the district."
The allegations were made Thursday and the employee was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.
"Anytime an employee is sent home while we're investigating, it is paid administrative leave," Dill said. "This all happened very, very quickly. We simply do not take any chances."
The district is doing an internal investigation and it will move forward as quickly as possible, he said. As part of district policy, a report was also immediately made to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Additional information will be provided as the situation develops, and the district can legally share such details, he said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.