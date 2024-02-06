PB man arrested on drug warrants

State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man on several warrants and alleged drug possession. According to a patrol report, officers took Preston Russell, 31, into custody at about 9:30 Thursday night in Carter County on a felony probation and parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance; a Jefferson County, Missouri, felony warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a charge of larceny.. ...