PB man arrested on drug warrants

State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man on several warrants and alleged drug possession.
According to a patrol report, officers took Preston Russell, 31, into custody at about 9:30 Thursday night in Carter County on a felony probation and parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance; a Jefferson County, Missouri, felony warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a charge of larceny.
They cited Russell for alleged misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, no valid plates and speeding.
Russell was taken to Butler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office and held without bond.
