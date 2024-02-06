POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff City Council members are expected to meet today to discuss and vote again on a location for city hall, the police department and city court. The council engaged in a heated discussion Monday.
Council members gave figures that varied greatly regarding potential costs related to two options: the use of existing downtown property on Second Street and the purchase and renovation of the Northwest Medical building in north Poplar Bluff.
Mixed in with the debate over which would be least expensive were emotional comments from downtown supporters who said the move would be "an obituary" for the historic section of town.
"There is no way we can have solid figures on what a brand-new building would cost, versus renovating the clinic building, unless we pay the architect to do a design study," city manager Mark Massingham said, in introducing the topic.
The city council voted unanimously in August 2016 to use existing downtown property for the departments and hired architects in November of that year to complete drawings.
In February, the city council was presented with a reduced price for the Northwest building, Massingham said. The council since has discussed the matter in closed session, he said.
The city would see approximately $985,000 in savings by going to Northwest, said at-large council member Ron Black.
Black and council member Susan McVey said this decision needs to be based on the least expensive option to protect taxpayers.
"I'm looking to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money by not spending as much," said McVey, who is mayor pro tem and the Ward 1 representative.
Black calculated the costs based on a purchase price and renovation cost of almost $7.8 million for the Barron Road property.
His figures do not include any renovation expenses for several thousand square feet of unused space, the use of which remains undecided. It also does not include demolition of the Second Street complex, which currently houses city court and the city council chambers.
The savings also were based on the upper end of new construction costs for use of the Second Street property, at $175 per square foot, or almost $8.8 million.
Massingham said new construction costs could have a lower range cost of $7.5 million, with costs of between $150 and $175 per square foot.
The new construction costs also do not include demolition expenses.
"While I am not opposed to downtown, when I look at it as to the dollars spent for the taxpayers, I feel like that (Northwest) is the best one," said Black, earlier saying, "It is the area really Poplar Bluff is growing in. It's where the hospital is moving, schools, Eight Points, and it certainly has room to grow."
Mayor Ed DeGaris disagreed with the figures discussed by Black and Massingham.
DeGaris said he believes the final cost could be around $4.5 million at the current site to renovate some areas and construct some sections.
A structural engineer has said portions of the existing Second Street building could be saved, DeGaris said, but did not name the engineer.
His figures were based on the costs to renovate the facility currently rented by the police department and $140 to $170 per square foot for remaining new construction, he said.
"I don't see where we're getting to the $8 million," DeGaris said.
Downtown Poplar Bluff director Jerrica Fox said approximately 16 entities have contacted her in recent months about locating in the downtown area, but all have asked about where city offices will locate.
"This is where our town began, on Black River. This is where our courthouse and jail reside. This is our heritage," she said, telling the council, "I feel like we're just spinning in circles. Over a year later, that's still where you all are at, and I don't understand why."
Fox said petitions left at two downtown businesses in recent weeks collected approximately 300 signatures in favor of a downtown location.
Lawyer Robert Smith, who has a downtown office, told the council the city is at a turning point.
"Are we going to just let the downtown of the city just pass into nothing? I think there's a chance to revive it," he said. "We do this one building at a time, and I think we can do it, but I think if the city abandons downtown, it's going to be an obituary for it. I think it's going to die."
There is no economic value for the downtown to keeping city hall there, McVey said. If the city leaves, that property is open to become something else that could be of economic value, she said.
Tom Wright, a downtown barber, said the city has given enough breaks to businesses on the north side of Poplar Bluff.
Staying in downtown would give residents the idea city officials actually want to do something for that section of town, Wright said.
Pertinent address:
City hall, Poplar Bluff, Mo.