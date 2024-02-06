POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff City Council members are expected to meet today to discuss and vote again on a location for city hall, the police department and city court. The council engaged in a heated discussion Monday.

Council members gave figures that varied greatly regarding potential costs related to two options: the use of existing downtown property on Second Street and the purchase and renovation of the Northwest Medical building in north Poplar Bluff.

Mixed in with the debate over which would be least expensive were emotional comments from downtown supporters who said the move would be "an obituary" for the historic section of town.

"There is no way we can have solid figures on what a brand-new building would cost, versus renovating the clinic building, unless we pay the architect to do a design study," city manager Mark Massingham said, in introducing the topic.

The city council voted unanimously in August 2016 to use existing downtown property for the departments and hired architects in November of that year to complete drawings.

In February, the city council was presented with a reduced price for the Northwest building, Massingham said. The council since has discussed the matter in closed session, he said.

The city would see approximately $985,000 in savings by going to Northwest, said at-large council member Ron Black.

Black and council member Susan McVey said this decision needs to be based on the least expensive option to protect taxpayers.

"I'm looking to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money by not spending as much," said McVey, who is mayor pro tem and the Ward 1 representative.

Black calculated the costs based on a purchase price and renovation cost of almost $7.8 million for the Barron Road property.

His figures do not include any renovation expenses for several thousand square feet of unused space, the use of which remains undecided. It also does not include demolition of the Second Street complex, which currently houses city court and the city council chambers.

The savings also were based on the upper end of new construction costs for use of the Second Street property, at $175 per square foot, or almost $8.8 million.

Massingham said new construction costs could have a lower range cost of $7.5 million, with costs of between $150 and $175 per square foot.

The new construction costs also do not include demolition expenses.

"While I am not opposed to downtown, when I look at it as to the dollars spent for the taxpayers, I feel like that (Northwest) is the best one," said Black, earlier saying, "It is the area really Poplar Bluff is growing in. It's where the hospital is moving, schools, Eight Points, and it certainly has room to grow."