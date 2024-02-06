Pavement, water system construction planned for Jackson in 2020

Funding for plans to improve pavement and waterlines along East Main Street was approved at Monday night’s Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, according to Mayor Dwain Hahs.

Under the current project plan by St. Louis-based engineering firm Horner & Shifrin, existing waterlines near Goose Creek would be upgraded with a new pipe network to drain directly into the creek.

Pavement will be replaced from Maryland Street to the bridge over Goose Creek to improve the crown of the road, according to an Oct. 21 memo written by Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown.

Key elements of the proposed pavement improvements include the removal of the railroad tracks crossing East Main Street and road reconstruction work to improve on-street drainage.

The new water mainline systems would be installed on the north side of East Main Street from Georgia Street, running east before ending just before the bridge over Goose Creek.

Hahs said the project is still “in the design stage” and the $38,906 approved Monday is strictly for the design of the pavement improvements.