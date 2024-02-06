As the COVID-19 pandemic imposed unprecedented complications to the already-difficult job of parenting, mothers and fathers reinvented their home lives in previously-unimagined ways this year.

Fathers of high school seniors found ways to celebrate graduations within recommended health guidelines, and grandparents were forced to develop drive-by relationships with grandchildren.

While many health risks muddled Mother's Day plans in May, state restrictions were lifted this month making for Father's Day festivities slightly more feasible.

The advent of summer provided parents with a somewhat-restored sense of normalcy, and as parks gradually reopened and summer sports leagues started, dads were drawn back to handling more traditional tests of parenthood -- wading through water parks, playing at ponds and pitching at hitting practice.

Darrell Powell and his 9-year-old son Damien stood together on the outskirts of Field 6 in Arena Park on Tuesday night as Damien prepared to play his first game in an organized baseball league.

Ryan Mosley of Cape Girardeau laughs as his 2-year-old daughter Neibi cautiously reaches her hand into a stream of water Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Capaha Park Splash Pad in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

After the father acknowledged the significance of the game, Damien quickly and confidently pointed out he had plenty of experience as an unorganized ballplayer. Standing proudly corrected, Darrell smiled and agreed with his son.