Pastor Renita Green pens book on being the light

The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, is passionate about outreach to people of color and the poor. Her new book, “This Little Light of Mine,” details some of her journey to that outreach.

“It’s an autobiography of sorts,” Green said, and describes a portion of her story: what it was like being raised in an abusive, racist home, emerging from that, and finding her way to a path of healing.

“This story is about working through that and finding a place of peace and reunderstanding myself in God’s creation and God’s purpose in my life,” Green said.

This book is a prequel of sorts to a larger piece, “Unbecoming,” due out in early fall.

Green said she’s studied up on the subject, and learned that people who survive trauma tend to either be crushed by the experience or become very passionate about working for good.

That motivated her to begin writing her story, she said, as did her experience raising Black children.

“There are things I didn’t do right, parenting,” Green said. Her children had problems at school, some racially charged, she said, and the emotional load of fighting that was so heavy, Green referred to it as “chaos.”