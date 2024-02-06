Pastor frustrated with persistent vandalism at Cape church

A string of vandalism has left a small Cape Girardeau church with nearly $1,500 in damage, the pastor said.

Robert Hendrix Jr., pastor at Emerald Street Church of God at 500 Emerald St., east of Sprigg Street and not far from the Show Me Center, said the incidents have been going on for more than a year, beginning with the church’s July 2016 anniversary celebration. A tractor and van used by parishioners were spray-painted. Later, vandals broke windows in the gymnasium, spray-painted the building and signage, tore down signs and egged the church on various occasions.

“We had a Plexiglas sign that’s locked, and they broke that,” Hendrix said. “Now they’re rearranging the letters, spelling things that shouldn’t be spelled on church signs, I’ll put it like that. It’s just very frustrating when you come out three or four times a week and see that kind of stuff.”

Hendrix said it cost $200 to replace the window and will cost $1,200 to replace the broken sign.

“Then, just the man-hours of going around and cleaning where they’ve spray painted and egged,” he said. “That $1,500 might not sound much to some people, but to us that’s a lot.”

Pastor Robert Hendrix Jr. holds up a broken sign from Emerald Street Church of God on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Hendrix said they have had dozens of acts of vandalism since last year at the church, including broken windows, damage to the sign and eggs thrown. Andrew J. Whitaker

Hendrix tried putting up a deer camera to catch the vandals but that too was vandalized and the SD memory card stolen. Thursday he put up a series of new cameras.