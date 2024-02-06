A local pastor had the opportunity of a lifetime Monday, Jan. 20: He and his son attended President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Timothy Lee, pastor of the Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau, and his son, Montgomery Lee, braved the bitter cold early Monday morning while standing in line outside the Capital One Arena waiting to be let in.

"We got out in line at like 5 a.m., and there were thousands and thousands of people behind us," Timothy Lee said. "... There had to be 10,000 plus already (in line) when we got there. I think our GPS put us a half-mile away from the door."

The 2024 election marked the first time 20-year-old Montgomery Lee was able to vote for president, which prompted him and his father to attend the inauguration. The pair got to experience the city together after arriving Saturday, Jan. 18, making stops at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Capitol and White House on Sunday, Jan. 19.

After waking up in the hotel early Monday morning, the Lees faced some minor issues when their transportation arrived late. Everything worked out, though, as they made it in enough time to get inside the building.

"We were, like, ‘We're going to strangle you if we don't get in,’" Timothy Lee joked.

After waiting several hours upon entering, Timothy Lee said the arena was buzzing when the festivities began.

"By the time (Trump) got there, the place was electric," Timothy Lee said.