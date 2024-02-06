Passing the baton: Nall to step down from directing Cape muny band

Tonight, Ron Nall will step down as director of the Cape Municipal Band, after 26 years in the position.
Heï¿½ll pass the baton to Neil Casey, former band director at Central High School, who will become the 10th municipal band director.
ï¿½This was not an easy decision,ï¿½ Nall said. ï¿½I love doing this.ï¿½
But, he said, itï¿½s time.
Nall said his eyesight is beginning to fail, and doesnï¿½t want that to interfere with the bandï¿½s performances.
He will remain with the band, playing the French horn, where he started in 1970.
ï¿½Iï¿½m hoping to get 50 years in,ï¿½ Nall said, adding, ï¿½Weï¿½ll see.ï¿½
Nall gave his last full concert last week, he said, at the Capaha Park bandshell, the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre.
Concerts are held, free of charge, weekly throughout the summer at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the bandshell, according to the cityï¿½s website.
Nall graduated from high school in his hometown of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, then studied music at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Nall previously told the Southeast Missourian heï¿½d decided as a high-school sophomore to become a band director.
Then he majored in music as a college student, later earning his masterï¿½s in the subject and directing bands at area high schools from Woodland High School in Marble Hill, Missouri, to Caruthersville High School to Potosi High School.
After 12 years as a band director, Nall went to work for Central High School in Cape Girardeau, and in 1970 joined the municipal band.
Nall retired from Central in 1998.
Nallï¿½s successor, Casey, said itï¿½s quite an honor to hold the position, especially in light of Nallï¿½s service to the band.
ï¿½Heï¿½s the longest tenured director the municipal band has had,ï¿½ Casey said.
The municipal band came under city sponsorship in 1927, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.
Casey taught band at Cape Girardeau public schools for 29 years, and was band director at the high school for the last 14 years of his career before he retired, he said.
This is Caseyï¿½s 36th season with the band, he said.
ï¿½Iï¿½m a clarinet player,ï¿½ he said.
He discovered a capacity for playing music when he was a child, he said, and followed his older siblings into the school band.
The municipal band board offered Casey the position, he said, and heï¿½s not planning any dramatic changes.
ï¿½We want to be a high-caliber musical ensemble, and be entertaining for the audience,ï¿½ Casey said. ï¿½We want the audience to enjoy our performance, and we want to enjoy performing for them.ï¿½
Casey said although they have a cast of regular attendees, they always want to invite patrons of good band music to come by and listen.
Casey, who grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, said itï¿½s unusual to have community support of a municipal band ï¿½ typically theyï¿½re volunteer enterprises, not typically sponsored or supported.
ï¿½We think itï¿½s an asset to our community, like a lot of neat things about Cape,ï¿½ Casey said.
Band president Eric McGowen, who also serves as information technology director for Cape Girardeau Countyï¿½s government, said in an email, ï¿½Ronï¿½s extraordinary tenure of 26 years as director of the Cape Municipal Band is unprecedented, and is unlikely to ever be surpassed. His outstanding leadership and dedication has been very much appreciated by the citizens, and musicians, of Cape Girardeau. We are grateful for all that he has done, and hope that he remains involved with the municipal band in seasons to come.ï¿½
McGowen said tonightï¿½s concert will be dedicated to Leland ï¿½Freckï¿½ Shivelbine, who died Sunday at age 92. Shivelbine was instrumental in getting the bandshell built years ago and was also involved with the municipal band through the years, McGowen added.
