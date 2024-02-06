Passing the baton: Nall to step down from directing Cape muny band

Tonight, Ron Nall will step down as director of the Cape Municipal Band, after 26 years in the position.

Heï¿½ll pass the baton to Neil Casey, former band director at Central High School, who will become the 10th municipal band director.

ï¿½This was not an easy decision,ï¿½ Nall said. ï¿½I love doing this.ï¿½

But, he said, itï¿½s time.

Nall said his eyesight is beginning to fail, and doesnï¿½t want that to interfere with the bandï¿½s performances.

He will remain with the band, playing the French horn, where he started in 1970.

ï¿½Iï¿½m hoping to get 50 years in,ï¿½ Nall said, adding, ï¿½Weï¿½ll see.ï¿½

Nall gave his last full concert last week, he said, at the Capaha Park bandshell, the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre.

Concerts are held, free of charge, weekly throughout the summer at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the bandshell, according to the cityï¿½s website.

Nall graduated from high school in his hometown of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, then studied music at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Nall previously told the Southeast Missourian heï¿½d decided as a high-school sophomore to become a band director.

Then he majored in music as a college student, later earning his masterï¿½s in the subject and directing bands at area high schools from Woodland High School in Marble Hill, Missouri, to Caruthersville High School to Potosi High School.

After 12 years as a band director, Nall went to work for Central High School in Cape Girardeau, and in 1970 joined the municipal band.

Nall retired from Central in 1998.

Nallï¿½s successor, Casey, said itï¿½s quite an honor to hold the position, especially in light of Nallï¿½s service to the band.