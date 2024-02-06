Parson issues 'return to office' directive

Noting the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Mike Parson issued a directive Wednesday calling for all state workers to return to their offices for "in-person" work no later than May 17.
The directive also called for all state buildings to be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours.
A spot check of state offices in the Cape Girardeau area found most have been open during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the governor's directive will mean a return to office settings for some state employees who have been working from home offices through the pandemic, which began a little more than a year ago.
"Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians," Parson said in a statement about the return-to-the-office directive. "Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day."
The governor pointed to vaccine availability and the state's low virus case count as justification for the directive.
"We are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules," he said.
Virus screening and testing protocols will remain in place and, according to an email issued Wednesday by the governor's office, "the state encourages all employees to consider" being vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"While there will be no statewide mandates, state team members are encouraged to practice COVID-19 preventive measures," the email said.
"As public servants in state government, it is important that we maintain a front-facing presence for those we serve, and it's time we take this step toward normalcy for ourselves and the people of Missouri," Parson said.
