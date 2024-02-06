Parson issues 'return to office' directive

Noting the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Mike Parson issued a directive Wednesday calling for all state workers to return to their offices for "in-person" work no later than May 17.

The directive also called for all state buildings to be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours.

A spot check of state offices in the Cape Girardeau area found most have been open during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the governor's directive will mean a return to office settings for some state employees who have been working from home offices through the pandemic, which began a little more than a year ago.

"Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians," Parson said in a statement about the return-to-the-office directive. "Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day."