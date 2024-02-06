Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit

Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his “Mike Works Bus Tour.”

“We’re all going to have to do our part to make a choice on November the third,” Parson said. “What road do you want to go down? Twenty years ago, we wouldn’t be having this conversation about the Democratic Party. This is not the Democratic Party of voters, just like Jason (Smith) said, this is radical left. This is socialist agenda. They want us to take away your basic fundamental freedoms.”

His speech then continued to compare and contrast himself and his Democratic opponent for governor, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, on topics such as abortion, gun ownership and law enforcement.

He critiqued Galloway’s support of defunding police.

“I wear the bracelet of a fallen officer in St. Louis because I will always have the back of men and women that wear those uniforms in law enforcement in this state,” Parson said.

Gov. Mike Parson shakes the hand of an attendee after speaking at an event Wednesday at Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

In regard to his response to the pandemic, Parson said, “People want me to shut this state down. They want me to take their jobs away. Shut these businesses down. And I said, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ You have to make the decision somehow.”

Parson addressed that he has not issued a mask mandate for the state.

“I left that up to local communities because you can go to City Hall, you can go to your counties, and you can have a voice. As governor, I don’t have to listen to you. If I wanted to do that, I could do it, but I would never do that. And here’s why. Ninety days from now, there’s gonna be a vaccine out there. Do you want the governor of the State of Missouri to mandate every man, woman and child to take a vaccine? No, we do not, and I will never do that as long as I am governor of the State of Missouri,” he said.

Parson and his wife, Teresa, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of September.