Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit

Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his “Mike Works Bus Tour.”
“We’re all going to have to do our part to make a choice on November the third,” Parson said. “What road do you want to go down? Twenty years ago, we wouldn’t be having this conversation about the Democratic Party. This is not the Democratic Party of voters, just like Jason (Smith) said, this is radical left. This is socialist agenda. They want us to take away your basic fundamental freedoms.”
His speech then continued to compare and contrast himself and his Democratic opponent for governor, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, on topics such as abortion, gun ownership and law enforcement.
He critiqued Galloway’s support of defunding police.
“I wear the bracelet of a fallen officer in St. Louis because I will always have the back of men and women that wear those uniforms in law enforcement in this state,” Parson said.
In regard to his response to the pandemic, Parson said, “People want me to shut this state down. They want me to take their jobs away. Shut these businesses down. And I said, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ You have to make the decision somehow.”
Parson addressed that he has not issued a mask mandate for the state.
“I left that up to local communities because you can go to City Hall, you can go to your counties, and you can have a voice. As governor, I don’t have to listen to you. If I wanted to do that, I could do it, but I would never do that. And here’s why. Ninety days from now, there’s gonna be a vaccine out there. Do you want the governor of the State of Missouri to mandate every man, woman and child to take a vaccine? No, we do not, and I will never do that as long as I am governor of the State of Missouri,” he said.
Parson and his wife, Teresa, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of September.
Before Parson took the stage, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft all spoke to the crowd about their conservative views on various political topics, the importance of voting and why the audience should vote for Parson.
According to Ashcroft, he has lost his voice while campaigning, but still made a speech with a raspy voice.
“And I want to encourage you, for the next six days, make your voice loud because I can’t,” he said.
“This election, it’s not about Tuesday. It’s not just about this year or next year. It’s about generations. It’s about kids and grandkids. It’s about whether we’re going to have a country where people can build businesses like this and people can find good jobs and support their family,” Ashcroft said.
Similar to Ashcroft, Smith continued to state the importance of the upcoming election affecting people for generations to come. Smith also critiqued the policies and people Galloway supports.
“Nicole Galloway is the Nancy Pelosi of Missouri,” Smith said. “She wants the way of life of the liberals of the east and west coast. Guess what? That’s not the way of life in Southeast Missouri,” he said.
Also in attendance were Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, state Rep. Holly Rehder and former Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger.
Parson was raised on a farm in Hickory County, has served in the Army, was Sheriff of Polk County, and served in the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate. He was elected as the 47th lieutenant governor of Missouri in 2016 and became the 57th governor of Missouri after the resignation of Eric Greitens in 2018.
Before the event, Parson entered the building wearing a face covering and shook hands with several people. He then removed his mask and kept it off for the remainder of the event, which did not include social distancing. Many in the crowd did not wear a face covering, though the county health board has extended its face-covering order.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.