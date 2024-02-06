All sections
NewsAugust 17, 2019

Parson appoints Ferrell to public defender commission

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he has appointed Cape Girardeau lawyer Larry Ferrell to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Public Defender Commission, subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate. Ferrell retired in January 2018 from the United States Department of Justice and is the former assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, serving 26 years as chief of the Criminal Division for the Southeastern Division. ...

Southeast Missourian
Larry Ferrell
Larry Ferrell

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he has appointed Cape Girardeau lawyer Larry Ferrell to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Public Defender Commission, subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.

Ferrell retired in January 2018 from the United States Department of Justice and is the former assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, serving 26 years as chief of the Criminal Division for the Southeastern Division. Additionally, he was selected by the Department of Justice to serve as a member of the newly created Regime Crimes Liaison Office. During his legal career, Ferrell was also chosen to serve as the United States’ justice attached to Iraq and where he was the senior representative of the Department of Justice, acting as the direct representative of the U.S. attorney general.

Ferrell practices criminal and civil law with the Cape Girardeau law firm of Johnson, Schneider & Ferrell LLC.

