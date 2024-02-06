Parks & Rec Night a family-friendly fun time set for Saturday

Note: This story has been updated.
This Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a free event for the whole family in Arena Park, with a fireworks show and plenty of activities.
The fireworks display, held over from July 4, will be presented after an outdoor showing of the movie “Monsters, Inc.,” recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge said.
Seating will not be available in the grandstand, he said, but attendees can drive up into the park to watch the fireworks show.
Parks & Rec Night will begin at 4:30 and run through 9 p.m. at Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., activities will include carnival games, food vendors, Knava’s Bounce House Rentals, SEEMA Model Airplane demo and a demonstration by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. A skateboard competition will be held in the skate park at that time as well.
Then at dark, around 6:50 p.m., “Monsters, Inc.” will be shown, and at approximately 8:30 p.m., the fireworks will begin.
Eastridge said this event will give families a chance to get out and enjoy the evening. Normally, Parks & Rec Day is held in July, he said, and the fireworks would have been held July 4, but both were postponed amid COVID-19.
Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the park, and attendees are asked to practice social distancing and to not attend if they have been sick in the past two weeks. No seating will be available in the grandstand.
The event is free and open to the public.
Sponsors are the Southeast Missourian, River Radio, Lanzotti and Rau Attorneys at Law, Cape Noon Optimist Club and Southern Convenience.
