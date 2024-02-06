Parks & Rec Night a family-friendly fun time set for Saturday

Note: This story has been updated.

This Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a free event for the whole family in Arena Park, with a fireworks show and plenty of activities.

The fireworks display, held over from July 4, will be presented after an outdoor showing of the movie “Monsters, Inc.,” recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge said.

Seating will not be available in the grandstand, he said, but attendees can drive up into the park to watch the fireworks show.

Parks & Rec Night will begin at 4:30 and run through 9 p.m. at Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., activities will include carnival games, food vendors, Knava’s Bounce House Rentals, SEEMA Model Airplane demo and a demonstration by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. A skateboard competition will be held in the skate park at that time as well.