Parks and Rec 'pleased' with Jefferson pool usage

Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the department is "pleased" with the amount of usage at the Jefferson Aquatic Center swimming pool.

Gannon said 1,332 people have used the pool in the seven weeks since the grand opening April 6. That number includes swimming lessons and after-school activities for 357 Cape Girardeau Public Schools students and 768 community members coming in under general admission or for water aerobics classes.

He said there have also been 75 children at three birthday parties, and 32 individuals attending four lifeguard training classes. Gannon said one of the objectives of the partnership between Parks and Rec and the school district is to help children learn to swim.

"We all know that swimming is a lifelong activity that people really enjoy," Gannon said. "So, teaching people to learn to be safe in and around the water and learn those swimming skills is extremely important, and doing that at a young age is very valuable to us."