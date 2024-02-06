Parks and Rec 'pleased' with Jefferson pool usage

Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the department is "pleased" with the amount of usage at the Jefferson Aquatic Center swimming pool.
Gannon said 1,332 people have used the pool in the seven weeks since the grand opening April 6. That number includes swimming lessons and after-school activities for 357 Cape Girardeau Public Schools students and 768 community members coming in under general admission or for water aerobics classes.
He said there have also been 75 children at three birthday parties, and 32 individuals attending four lifeguard training classes. Gannon said one of the objectives of the partnership between Parks and Rec and the school district is to help children learn to swim.
"We all know that swimming is a lifelong activity that people really enjoy," Gannon said. "So, teaching people to learn to be safe in and around the water and learn those swimming skills is extremely important, and doing that at a young age is very valuable to us."
Gannon said they've seen the usage numbers steadily increase since the pool opened, but he anticipated summer attendance numbers may taper off with people being drawn outdoors because of the warmer weather and the opening of Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center on May 27.
"Cooler temperatures usually promote increased usage at indoor facilities," Gannon said. "But our facilities in the community are certainly going to complement one another."
Gannon said as more people in the community become aware of the pool at Jefferson Aquatic Center, numbers will continue to increase. He said Jefferson Park, currently under construction near the aquatic center, will also draw people to the area.
"We've got the playground equipment and the bathroom installed, and they're putting together the shelter, so we anticipate the park is going to be ready by midsummer so people can enjoy that," Gannon said.
According to the Parks and Recreation website, the pool at the Jefferson Aquatic Center is "family friendly" with zero-depth entry, three 25-yard lap lanes and a waterslide. The aquatic center is at 1620 College St. General admission pricing is $7 for adults and $6 for children and seniors. Hours of operation are seasonal and may be found at www.cityofcape.org/jeffersoncommunitycenter or by calling (573) 519-0645.
