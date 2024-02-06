Parking restrictions announced ahead of the SEMO Homecoming Parade

Southeast Missouri State University's annual Homecoming Parade — which will take place Saturday Oct. 29 — will restrict parking in certain areas of downtown Cape Girardeau prior to the event.

Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said in a news release that parking in certain areas in and around the parade route will begin being restricted at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, four hours before the event is slated to start.

"These precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Homecoming parade," Droege said.