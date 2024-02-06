All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2022

Parking restrictions announced ahead of the SEMO Homecoming Parade

Southeast Missouri State University's annual Homecoming Parade — which will take place Saturday Oct. 29 — will restrict parking in certain areas of downtown Cape Girardeau prior to the event. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said in a news release that parking in certain areas in and around the parade route will begin being restricted at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, four hours before the event is slated to start...

Nathan English
Several Cape Girardeau streets will have parking restrictions Saturday, Oct. 29, for Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade.
Several Cape Girardeau streets will have parking restrictions Saturday, Oct. 29, for Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University's annual Homecoming Parade — which will take place Saturday Oct. 29 — will restrict parking in certain areas of downtown Cape Girardeau prior to the event.

Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said in a news release that parking in certain areas in and around the parade route will begin being restricted at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, four hours before the event is slated to start.

"These precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Homecoming parade," Droege said.

Parking will be restricted on both sides of the following streets:

  • Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street
  • Main from Park Drive to William Street
  • North West End from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • Houck Place and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street

Parking will also be restricted on the east side Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview.

Vehicles parked in the restricted areas after 5:30 a.m. will be towed from the street. Parking will be available on the majority of streets, with the exception of Bellevue, immediately following the parade, the release said.

Local News
