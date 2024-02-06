A girl was hospitalized after nearly drowning Tuesday at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Thompson said her department still was assessing the incident, but confirmed the child, who she said was about 5 years old, was not breathing when lifeguards rescued her from deep water shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"She'd been underwater, I do not know how long. ... There were two lifeguards who went down and pulled her out," Thompson said.

Thompson said the lifeguards performed rescue breathing on the girl while emergency personnel were summoned.

"I believe she was breathing before she was transported, I think, to Saint Francis," Thompson said.

A news release Tuesday night from the city of Cape Girardeau stated the girl “was alert, responsive and talking at the hospital.”

About two hours after the incident, Cape Splash was open and busy, but a manager referred all questions to the parks and recreation department.