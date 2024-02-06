Three county projects are moving ahead after action at Thursday's County Commission meeting: digitizing books on file with the Recorder's office, the lake project in Cape County Park South, and a new data storage option for county records.

County Recorder Drew Blattner said he is applying for a grant to continue digitizing his office's records.

"It's a smaller series" than the deed index books, now online and accessible at no cost at gov.arcasearch.com/usmocpg/. Digitizing those books totaled nearly $37,000, Blattner previously had told the Southeast Missourian a grant had covered $24,000 of that cost, with the county picking up the remaining tab.

Blattner said Thursday he anticipated the marriage books digitization would cost about $31,000, with half that cost covered by the grant.

By the terms of the grant, if Blattner's application is successful, the digitization would need to be completed by May 31, 2020, he said.

Park lights

Parks superintendent Bryan Sander said the lights for the park road will be installed by Metro Lighting, the only bidder on the project.

Cost will be approximately $14,600, Sander said.