NewsOctober 25, 2022

Park board recommends rental hike for Jackson Civic Center

Citing wear-and-tear on equipment and hikes in the minimum wage, the Jackson Park Board is recommending an increase in Jackson Civic Center rental fees. Among the hikes proposed are the following: n $100 to rent the center's north or south meeting room for 2 hours. The current charge is $85...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Civic Center is at 381 E. Deerwood Drive. The city's park board is recommending rental rate increases for the facility, which opened in 2016.Southeast Missourian file
Jackson Civic Center is at 381 E. Deerwood Drive. The city's park board is recommending rental rate increases for the facility, which opened in 2016.Southeast Missourian file

Citing wear-and-tear on equipment and hikes in the minimum wage, the Jackson Park Board is recommending an increase in Jackson Civic Center rental fees.

Among the hikes proposed are the following:

  • $100 to rent the center's north or south meeting room for 2 hours. The current charge is $85.
  • $175 to rent a full meeting room, up from the current $160.
  • $850 to rent the center's gymnasium, up from the current $800.
  • $800 for a wedding reception package, an increase from $700.

Not-for-profit groups will continue to be able to use the nearly seven-year-old $5.5 million facility at discounted rates.

Jason Lipe, the city's Parks and Recreation director, told the Jackson Board of Aldermen earlier this month the center has seen a "significant increase" in usage in the past two years.

"The increase in usage has brought about more wear-and-tear on items used for individuals and groups renting the spaces, including microphones and projectors. Revenue generated from a rate increase would supplement funds available to purchase replacements," according to a rate sheet prepared for aldermen.

Lipe also noted the hourly minimum wage, currently at $11.15, will rise to $12.00 next year.

"An increase will (also) help offset increased labor costs," he said.

Aldermen will vote on the new rates at their next regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 7.

Jackson Civic Center opened in January 2016 after a 15-month construction period, and also houses office space for city parks and recreation staff, plus a full-size basketball court, two cross-court basketball courts, volleyball courts and a walking track inside the gym, which doubles as a safe room.

Local News
