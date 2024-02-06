Park board recommends rental hike for Jackson Civic Center

Citing wear-and-tear on equipment and hikes in the minimum wage, the Jackson Park Board is recommending an increase in Jackson Civic Center rental fees.

Among the hikes proposed are the following:

$100 to rent the center's north or south meeting room for 2 hours. The current charge is $85.

$175 to rent a full meeting room, up from the current $160.

$850 to rent the center's gymnasium, up from the current $800.

$800 for a wedding reception package, an increase from $700.

Not-for-profit groups will continue to be able to use the nearly seven-year-old $5.5 million facility at discounted rates.

Jason Lipe, the city's Parks and Recreation director, told the Jackson Board of Aldermen earlier this month the center has seen a "significant increase" in usage in the past two years.