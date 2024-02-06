Parents voice mask-mandate concerns at Jackson school board meeting

Parents with children in Jackson School District schools spoke at the school board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns with the district's mask policy.

Jackson's current mask policy highly recommends students and staff to wear face coverings but does not require them to do so.

As a certified contact tracer at a local business, parent Lydia Sumner said she'd grade Jackson School District an "F" in terms of COVID-19 safety.

She has two children younger than 10-years-old who attend Jackson schools. Sumner said she'd educate them both at home if she had the time or money to do so.

"I've cried dropping them off [at school] because I do not feel like they are safe," Sumner said.

Forty Jackson students have COVID-19, according to associate superintendent Jessica Maxwell. She added 2.7% of the district's student population are in quarantine.

Maxwell said the district has quarantined 268 students in total. Of those 268 students, six tested positive for COVID-19, she said.

Superintendent Scott Smith announced to the board the district recently hired three new contact tracers. Previously, the district's administrative staff, nurses and a COVID-19 coordinator carried out contact tracing; all will still contact trace in addition to the new contact tracers, Smith said.

The board meeting had been routine before it opened up for public comment. Parent Michael Ornburn came before the board to speak after Sumner's allotted three minutes passed.