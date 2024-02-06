Parade of Lights set for late November in Cape

This year, Old Town Cape will host the annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 27. The theme this year will be "A Very Merry Grinchmas".

The parade will start around dusk, according to a news release from Old Town Cape. It will originate at Capaha Park and head east on Broadway to the intersection of Broadway and Main Street before heading south on Main. The parade will end at Big Sandy Superstore.

The ceremony will feature up to 100 entrants decked out in holiday attire and playing Christmas music. Santa will close the parade.