NewsOctober 29, 2022

Parade of Lights set for late November in Cape

This year, Old Town Cape will host the annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 27. The theme this year will be "A Very Merry Grinchmas". The parade will start around dusk, according to a news release from Old Town Cape. It will originate at Capaha Park and head east on Broadway to the intersection of Broadway and Main Street before heading south on Main. The parade will end at Big Sandy Superstore...

Nathan English
A participant in the 2021 Downtown Parade of Lights dresses as the Grinch. The theme for this year's festivities is "A Very Merry Grinchmas."
A participant in the 2021 Downtown Parade of Lights dresses as the Grinch. The theme for this year's festivities is "A Very Merry Grinchmas."Southeast Missourian File

This year, Old Town Cape will host the annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 27. The theme this year will be "A Very Merry Grinchmas".

The parade will start around dusk, according to a news release from Old Town Cape. It will originate at Capaha Park and head east on Broadway to the intersection of Broadway and Main Street before heading south on Main. The parade will end at Big Sandy Superstore.

The ceremony will feature up to 100 entrants decked out in holiday attire and playing Christmas music. Santa will close the parade.

No vehicles aside from event participants will be allowed into Capaha Park after noon on the day of the parade. Line-up will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The parade is a part of a slew of holiday events hosted by Old Town Cape, including a Christmas tree lighting and holiday bazaar, among other events.

More information on rules for entrants can be found at downtowncapegirardeau.com/events/holiday-events.

