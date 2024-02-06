By an 8-0 vote, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) voted Tuesday for immediate removal and storage of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers Square.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox requested the HPC to give direction to the City Council, which is expected to take up the matter at its next session July 6.

Since the HPC considered the meeting a work session, no comment period was offered to the 20 people who attended.

Steven Hoffman, coordinator of Southeast Missouri State University’s historic preservation program, who had previously advocated for the 12 1/2 ton monument to remain because of what he called Cape Girardeau’s “complicated history,” had a change of heart during his expert remarks to the commission.

Hoffman suggested the marker, originally placed in 1931 along Morgan Oak Street near the old Cape Girardeau bridge and moved to its current location in 1995, be stored after removal with an effort made to find a permanent home for the 14 1/2 foot tall memorial.

“Let’s be clear that from a preservation perspective, the (C.S.A.) marker has lost its historical integrity because it was moved (in 1995),” Hoffman said.

Brianna DeWitt, HPC chairwoman, read from a National Trust for Historic Preservation article, which suggested African Americans look at Confederate markers and see embedded racism and an advancement of white supremacy.

“I love history,” DeWitt said, “but it’s a mistake to allow (the monument) to remain.”

Commission member Bonnie Kipper also advocated removal but not destruction.

“I recently learned the monument was not to honor (Confederate) dead,” Kipper said, “but was instead erected as a celebration by the United Daughters of the Confederacy,” a group Kipper called “elitist.”

Fellow commissioner Mark Bliss echoed those comments.

“(The monument) was not erected to honor the dead but is a reminder of Jim Crow and segregation,” said Bliss, who added that the monument will leave the “wrong impression” on those coming to the new City Hall.