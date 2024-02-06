Pandemic sends patients to region’s only free health care clinic

When Gwen Maloney first heard of COVID-19, she knew it would only be a matter of time until it came to Southeast Missouri.

Maloney, a former nurse at Southeast Hospital, runs Samaritan Regional Health Clinic in downtown Cape Girardeau.

As she watched the number of COVID-19 cases rise, Maloney said she expected more patients to come to her clinic -- the only free health care clinic in the region.

"We anticipated it," Maloney said. "We didn't know how bad it would be and how long it would take people to realize we are here."

The clinic's patient load started picking up around March 2020. Maloney estimated Samaritan saw up to 50 patients a month before the pandemic. Now, the clinic has served up to 80.

Since the pandemic began, patients who have never had to seek free health care in their lives have filtered into the clinic, Maloney said.

"They've lost their job, they've lost their insurance," Maloney said. "Maybe they can still feed their family, but they can't afford health care, so we're seeing more patients as a result."

However, the clinic's small staff couldn't serve more patients even if they wanted to.

All of Samaritan's employees, from nurses to physicians, are volunteers. Since the pandemic began, fewer health care providers have had the time to lend their services to Samaritan.

"Hospitals have needed the nurses, they've needed some of the nurse practitioners we've had. They're getting sick too, you know," Maloney said. "One time, one of our providers called me and said, 'We've got three nurse practitioners and they're all out with COVID.'"

The clinic can only operate when health care providers are available. As a result, it's only open two days a week. The staff the clinic has struggles to fit all its new patients into those two days, Maloney said.

"We're constantly looking at ways to increase how many people we see," Maloney said.