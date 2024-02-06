Pandemic 'no problem' for Jackson chamber banquet

Members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce weren’t about to let social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their annual dinner.

But instead of gathering for the event at a banquet hall or similar venue, they held it “under the stars and in their cars” Wednesday night at the Rock ’N’ Roll Drive-In on Highway 25 south of Dutchtown.

Award presentations and remarks by chamber officials were projected onto the drive-in’s movie screen, and rather than applaud, hundreds of attendees honked their horns instead.

An image of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year Becky Wichern is projected on the screen of the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In on Wednesday night and reflected on the hood of a car during the chamber's annual dinner at the outdoor drive-in venue. Jay Wolz

“We wanted to make it fun, despite the challenges of having a large gathering during the pandemic,” said Brian Gerau, the chamber’s president and CEO.

Gerau said he and the chamber staff started planning Wednesday night’s outdoor banquet last fall shortly after the drive-in opened, and he credits chamber vice president Jen Berti and executive assistant Cheryl Ellis, who spent much of Wednesday evening handing out drive-in fare including popcorn and Domino’s Pizza, with making the event happen.

Award presentations

Among the Jackson chamber’s 2020 awards announced on the big screen Wednesday night were the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award, the Women’s Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award, the Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year awards, and the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.

Lifelong Jackson resident and well-known civic volunteer Kenny Loos was announced as the 2020 recipient of the Fulenwider award. Named after prominent civic leader and former chamber of commerce president R.A. Fulenwider, the award is given annually to someone who has dedicated their life to the advancement of Jackson and the surrounding area.

Presented by 2019 Fulenwider award recipient Tom Strickland, Loos was lauded for decades of community service to residents of Jackson through several local organizations. Although retired since 2017, Loos continues to serve as a substitute teacher in the Jackson School District.

Linda Puchbauer, chairwoman of the chamber’s education committee, announced Becky Wichern of Saxony Lutheran High School as the 2020 recipient of the chamber’s Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award.