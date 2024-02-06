Pandemic 'no problem' for Jackson chamber banquet

Members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce weren’t about to let social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their annual dinner.
But instead of gathering for the event at a banquet hall or similar venue, they held it “under the stars and in their cars” Wednesday night at the Rock ’N’ Roll Drive-In on Highway 25 south of Dutchtown.
Award presentations and remarks by chamber officials were projected onto the drive-in’s movie screen, and rather than applaud, hundreds of attendees honked their horns instead.
“We wanted to make it fun, despite the challenges of having a large gathering during the pandemic,” said Brian Gerau, the chamber’s president and CEO.
Gerau said he and the chamber staff started planning Wednesday night’s outdoor banquet last fall shortly after the drive-in opened, and he credits chamber vice president Jen Berti and executive assistant Cheryl Ellis, who spent much of Wednesday evening handing out drive-in fare including popcorn and Domino’s Pizza, with making the event happen.
Among the Jackson chamber’s 2020 awards announced on the big screen Wednesday night were the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award, the Women’s Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award, the Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year awards, and the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.
Lifelong Jackson resident and well-known civic volunteer Kenny Loos was announced as the 2020 recipient of the Fulenwider award. Named after prominent civic leader and former chamber of commerce president R.A. Fulenwider, the award is given annually to someone who has dedicated their life to the advancement of Jackson and the surrounding area.
Presented by 2019 Fulenwider award recipient Tom Strickland, Loos was lauded for decades of community service to residents of Jackson through several local organizations. Although retired since 2017, Loos continues to serve as a substitute teacher in the Jackson School District.
Linda Puchbauer, chairwoman of the chamber’s education committee, announced Becky Wichern of Saxony Lutheran High School as the 2020 recipient of the chamber’s Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award.
Wichern, who was one of Saxony’s first two faculty members when the school opened in 2000, is responsible for developing the school’s mathematics department as well as the Saxony cheer team and music department. She also chaired the school’s application committee when it applied for accreditation into the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA).
Wichern is in her 21st year of teaching mathematics at Saxony, continues to coach the school’s cheer team and sponsors the Saxony chapter of the National Honor Society.
Rather than recognize one organization as the chamber’s Business of the Year, the Jackson Chamber honored both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System for their excellence in the health care field, dedication to patient and employee service and community involvement, especially in light of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, more than ever, they have both shown us what it means to be true heroes and care for others,” said Laura Findlay of Safe Families for Children as she announced the awards on the drive-in screen.
The chamber’s Small Business of the Year Award was presented to GearHeads Auto & Diesel Repair, which recently moved its operation to South Hope Street in the heart of Jackson and is celebrating a milestone anniversary.
“It is said that when you support a small business, you are supporting a dream,” said Chris Horrell of Bug Zero as he announced the GearHeads recognition. “And it is clear to me that this business’ dream came true as they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year.”
Hailey Mouser of the Coalter Insurance Group was named recipient of the chamber’s Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award, presented annually to someone who supports the chamber, its mission and its members through a variety of ways such as membership recruitment and participation in chamber events. This year’s award was presented by Laura Coalter Parker, also with the Coalter Insurance Group.
And finally, Stephanie Mueller with United Land Title presented the chamber’s third annual Women’s Impact Network Woman of the Year Award to Sheila King in recognition of her support of WIN, a personal and business development group dedicated to helping women reach their full potential. King, who is associated with Realty Executives and Seis Amigos Mexican restaurant, also serves on the Jackson School Board.
The chamber’s award recipients will be recognized in person at the Jackson chamber’s business breakfast March 19.
