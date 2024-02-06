Painted-rock hunts catch fire in Cape area

They’re colorful, hand-painted and hidden, but they’re not Easter eggs — they’re rocks, all over town for people to find.

SEMO Rocks, a Facebook group started in March by Lisa Rose and her fiance, Mark McEachern, has “just exploded,” McEachern said.

“We’ve been shocked at how this is taking off,” he said.

At first, McEachern said, he and Rose began painting rocks just for the fun of doing something creative together.

Rose then put the Facebook page together, McEachern said. While it went slowly at first, in the last couple of months, it’s caught fire in popularity, he said.

Painted rocks are seen Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Vacation Bible School in Jackson. Fred Lynch

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had more than 2,500 members.

McEachern said they heard about the activity through a friend who suggested they check out another group on Facebook, The Kindness Project.

That page offers everything from tips on painting rocks to suggestions for smaller community pages, such as posting pictures as clues for people to hunt the rocks.

“It’s a lot of fun,” McEachern said.

McEachern said he and Rose get their rocks from Lotus Naturescapes in Ware, Illinois, where at least 30 types of stone and rock are available for sale.

“Some are perfect for what we do,” McEachern said. “Some have really cool character to incorporate different types of creativity.”

As to what kind of paint they use, McEachern said they’ve had good luck with cheap tubes of acrylic paint readily available in the craft aisle at local stores for at little as 50 cents each.

“Across the board, people have gotten creative,” he said, with some people using sparkly nail polish or paint pens, even using acrylic clear coat as a sealer.

But the materials don’t have to be expensive, McEachern said.