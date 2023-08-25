Paddle-wheeler due in Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park

American Countess, a 361-foot paddlewheel vessel with four passenger decks, is due to dock Sunday, Aug. 27, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park.
VisitCape reports the boat, built in 1996 and refurbished in 2020, will have 155 onboard guests, who will be touring the city between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Countess is part of the American Queen Voyages cruise line.
VisitCape, the former Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Countess is the next-to-last ship scheduled to visit the Port of Cape Girardeau this season.
The final vessel slated to stop locally is American Queen on Friday, Sept. 22.
American Heritage canceled four of its Cape Girardeau stops with cruise line operator American Cruise Lines still not offering a reason for the scuttled visits by presstime.
VisitCape invites spectators to come and view American Countess, but because of security concerns, onboard riverboat tours are not available.
