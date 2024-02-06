The husband and wife owners of a Missouri boarding school for boys have been jailed and charged with felony crimes after a lengthy investigation by a county sheriff.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said in a news release that Larry Musgraves Jr., 57, was arrested Friday evening on the ABM Ministries campus in Piedmont, about 76 miles west of Cape Girardeau. Carmen Musgraves, 64, was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday when she came to the jail to check on her husband, Finch said.

Both have been charged with first-degree kidnapping and jailed without bond. The Musgraves do not have listed attorneys. A phone message was left Monday with ABM Ministries, the latest Christian boarding school in Missouri to face legal scrutiny.

ABM Ministries’ website says its facility, operated as Lighthouse Christian Academy, is a private Christian boarding school for boys ages 10 to 13, situated on 250 acres that include a spring-fed pond and a pasture with animals. On average, it has around 40 students, the website says. The website claims success in helping boys who are troubled, learning-impaired or dealing with ADHD or other disorders.

Finch said that since early January, his office has received reports of five runaways from the school. In one instance, two boys were picked up by a neighboring resident and taken home. The boys asked her to call 911.

But Finch said his investigation began several months ago after he was contacted by a former student living in Alabama. He followed up by interviewing other former students, and eventually the current students.

A probable-cause statement says the former student told Finch that on her 18th birthday, she was locked in a small room and "held against her will." The statement doesn’t specify how long she was allegedly kept in the room.

The sheriff’s department “anticipates more charges as the investigation continues, with more alleged victims coming forward," the news release stated.

All five boys who had run away since January have been returned to their homes, the Kansas City Star reported.